Green Lantern: Star of Game of Thrones and the Crown could play Sinestro – .

We know that HBO Max is planning to do a series about the Green Lanterns. We also know that it will take several decades and that in it we will see more than one human who has been the designated Green Lantern in our corner of the galaxy. What we do not know is which villains could appear in this series. One of the most probable and logical options is Sinestro, leader of the Yellow Lanterns, better known as Sinestro Corps.

There is a new rumor that indicates that they already have an actor in their sights to play that iconic character. According to The Illuminerdi, it seems that the chosen one for this work could be Tobias Menzies, who is known for playing Edmure Tully in Game of Thrones, Jonathan “Black Jack” Randall in Outlander and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. According to what they said, he is in talks to play Thaal Sinestro. It is a role that the actor could play well.

As is known, if true, he would not play the Sinestro who is a villain, but rather he would play the version of the character who is still known as the best Green Lantern. In the comics he stopped being a Green Lantern when it was discovered that he was a tyrant on the planet Korugar. Here is the official description of the character in case you are not very familiar with one of the most iconic villains of the emerald hero:

The best of all Green Lanterns, Sinestro is similar to a warrior monk, he is the embodiment of grace under pressure. He serves as the strategic commander for the corporation and all the Lanterns follow his orders without question. Although he is revered for his willpower and unparalleled wisdom, a darker fate awaits his Zen character.

On the other hand, we also leave you the official synopsis of the program:

From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a courageous adaptation of one of the most iconic franchises in comics, a saga that will span decades and galaxies. Green Lantern is going to show the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott – the first Green Lantern in comics, who, being true to the comics, is a gay man – and many others. The series will include fan favorites like Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lanterns.

On the other hand, it must be remembered that in his Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder wanted to include a human Green Lantern, but the study forced him to remove it:

They asked me, when they saw the movie and realized that I had put [a Linterna Verde], to remove it. So I told them that I was going to quit if they tried to remove it. But I felt bad. The truth is that I did not want the fans not to have his film just because of the position I was thinking of taking. The Green Lantern was John Stewart. And that was also part of the matter. I didn’t want to remove a person of color from the movie. I wasn’t going to do it, but I felt like it was nice to have Harry Lennix playing Martian Manhunter at the end.

Recently, he revealed that the character was going to have two roles in what he had planned for the franchise:

Well, you know I filmed it right? I filmed John Stewart. So yeah, I wanted to use it. […] Basically, what was going to happen is that he would have two roles. One, we would have seen it in a post-apocalyptic world. He was like a scout, like his [momento de], you know, “join the team.” And then in the final battle against Darkseid, he would have gotten his Green Lantern Corps and organized them to fight Darkseid. That would have been his job.