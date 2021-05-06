Green Lantern: it is confirmed that the HBO Max series will have a gay protagonist – Tomatazos

Much has been speculated about the DC projects that Warner Bros. is preparing for the HBO Max platform, but now we have some official details for Green Lantern, one of the series that is on the way. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is already looking for an actor to play one of the new Green Lantern, a character who will be openly homosexual in the adventure. Warner is moving forward with his superhero projects and is very committed to minority diversity and inclusion. Here are all the details.

Warner Bros. has had a lot of trouble in recent years successfully developing its superhero story. But faced with the moderate failure of some films, they do not lose the will to develop stories for the small screen. With Marvel Studios premiering one and another series on the Disney Plus platform, Warner wants to rise to the occasion with new projects for television, one of them is Green lantern, announced for HBO Max several months ago. Things are taking shape little by little with this title and we already have some official details that will delight the most enthusiastic of the genre.

The Hollywood Reporter today shared an exclusive on Warner’s intentions regarding a new Superman project with an actor of color. The information indicates that the study is already studying the alternatives for director and main star, however, it also mentions that the series of Green lantern It is also already marching steadily. It is known that the Green Lantern squad will include important characters from the comics such as Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott, the latter is known for being a homosexual man and it seems that he will have a fundamental role in the production.

A few days ago it was announced that Finn Wittrock will be Guy Gardner in the Green Lantern series, a decision that was widely received by network users. So far no new cast additions have been announced but we now know that Warner is very committed to signing Alan Scott. Who will be the other actors who make sense of the superhero patrol? We will have to wait a little longer until we have exhaustive details on the production, Warner Bros. is confident that it will be a success of the platform.

Of course this is not the first time that we will have a live-action Green Lantern project. Green Lantern Worth (or Maybe Not) Remembering – 26% of 201, a film that tells the story of reckless test pilot Hal Jordan, who is granted an alien ring that grants him otherworldly powers and induces him to an intergalactic police force, the Green Lantern Corps. The film was directed by Martin Campbell and, in addition to Reynolds, it has the performances of Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard and Mark Strong. This is without a doubt one of Ryan’s and Warner’s worst received jobs, and we need very little footage to figure it out.

Some think that the character of Green Lantern in live-action has been cursed forever by the movie of Reynolds and that we will never see an adaptation to the height again. But maybe Warner Bros. will make us change our minds with the series that is preparing for HBO Max and be able to grant an adventure worthy of the character on television. At the moment no release date has been announced for the project.

