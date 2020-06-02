Like most movies and series, the major entertainment companies have had to modify their plans as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, an example of which is that DC canceled more than 20 projects in these months.

The company has made several changes to its programming and distribution methods due to the pandemic., and continue to adapt and make more changes.

In fact, she delayed the release of several of her films including ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and ‘The Batman’, while in her series she was forced to cut the Arrowverse’s current seasons, ending in fewer chapters than they had considered.

The most recent change is that DC canceled more than 20 projects, comprising of their upcoming scheduled reprints on the Facsimile and Dollar Comics lines.

In total 22 numbers were canceled between the two brands, most come from the Dollar Comics line with 18 canceled books, and the other 4 are from the Facsimile line.

So far, no reason has been given for the cancellations, but it seems highly likely that these releases were considered nonessential to the current market.

DC made several changes to its launch process in the course of the pandemic, even going so far as to alter its distribution methods while Diamond did not send new books to retailers. They also released several early digital series, including ‘Teen Titans’ and ‘Batman: The Adventures Continue’, a series that picks up on what the original ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ left behind.

Fascimile’s list of cancellations are:

‘Green Lantern # 76”Batman # 321”Man-Bat # 1”The Flash # 135’

While Dollar Comics’ are:

‘Batman # 13’ (2013) ‘Batman # 450’ ‘Batman # 663’ ‘Catwoman # 1’ (2002) ‘Catwoman # 1’ (2011) ‘Checkmate # 1’ (2006) ‘Detective Comics # 826”Green Lantern # 1 ‘(2011)’ Dark Nights: Metal # 1 ” Green Lantern # 29 ‘(2008)’ Manhunter # 1 ‘(2004)’ Stars and STRIPE # 1”Wonder Woman # 212”Wonder Woman # 14 ‘(2005)’ Wonder Woman # 206 ‘(1987)’ DC Classics: Justice League # 50”DC Classics: Saga of the Swamp Thing # 21”DC Classics: Legion of Super-Heroes # 1 ‘(1989)

It is unknown if the release of these comics will be scheduled for 2021 or in the distant future.