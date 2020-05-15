Green juice to lose weight and eliminate cellulite. | PHOTO: UNSPLASH

If it is to purify the body, it is best to consume green juices, which will not only help you detoxify, but also provide you with the necessary nutrients to be healthy and strong. In this case, this green juice is ideal for weight loss and cellulite removal.

And it is that, there is not like the natural and fresh that fruits and vegetables provide you, for always stay nourished, hydrated and in excellent shape, contributing favorably to your daily diet. Try this green juice and lose weight naturally.

Green juice to lose weight

This delicious natural drink, and that you can easily prepare at home, contains pineapple, cucumber and celery, which work as diuretics, responsible for eliminate liquids, sodium and toxic substances that we accumulate in the body, which prevent you from losing weight and being completely healthy.

On the other hand, it also contains ginger, the ideal element to lose size, because, in addition to helping to cleanse the body of liquids, it is also considered a thermogenic food, helping to accelerate metabolism, managing to burn fat.

Also, lemon provides great benefits, such as reducing inflammation in the digestive system. Green apple provides a high fiber content, which will help you not feel hungry for several hours. Parsley, meanwhile, is a diuretic, purifying food, capable of eliminating fats and eliminating gases, which will help you to effectively combat cellulite.

-1 small piece of fresh ginger root

-4 pineapple slices

-1 green apple

-2 medium celery stalks

-1 cucumber

-1 lemon

-7 sprigs of parsley

-2 cups of purified water

First, wash and disinfect fruits and vegetables, and chop them into cubes, with all and peel (except pineapple). Peel the ginger and cut it in two. Subsequently, add all these ingredients to the blender, as well as the lemon juice, and the water, and process them until you achieve a homogeneous mixture. Pour into a glass and drink right away.

You can take it as breakfast, since it will keep you satiated during the morning. Try it daily for 15 days, and you will notice the results quickly. Remember that it is important to combine your intake with a balanced and healthy diet, eliminating junk food, as well as engaging in constant physical activity.

.