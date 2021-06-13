Green, hesitates for the conference finals if the 76ers pass

Philadelphia 76ers confirmed this Saturday the loss of the starting guard Danny green the remainder of the Eastern Conference semifinal tie against Atlanta Hawks.

According to the official information provided by the team, Green suffers a strained right calf that will not allow him to continue in the competition in the next games that the Sixers will have to play, who are with a 2-1 advantage in the series at best of seven.

The last medical diagnosis came after undergoing an MRI that confirmed the injury to his right leg and Green will be reevaluated in two weeks.

The injury occurred during the Sixers’ 111-127 away win over the Hawks in Game 3 last night.

Green left with 8 minutes and 15 seconds remaining in the first quarter with Philadelphia leading 4-6 and was replaced by reserve guard Matisse Thybulle. He returned to the bench in the second half with a boot on his right leg.

The veteran guard will miss the remainder of the Eastern Conference semifinal series, but could return in the next round if Philadelphia advances to the grand final.

“The next player has to step up. I’m not sure who it will be yet,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said.