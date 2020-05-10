The municipality highlighted this Sunday the online sale of local entrepreneurs through the new page of fairs of the social economy, which reached almost 100,000 visits in a week.

The website www.feriasverdes.com added 95,480 visits And, as they highlighted from the local management, “it appears as an interesting alternative so that entrepreneurs at municipal fairs can market their products in times of pandemic.”

Online sales are an alternative to impossibility to sell in the usual spaces of fairs. For many it is an adaptation and acceptance to new technologies and for others it was to reaffirm what they had already been doing in networks.

Green Fairs brings together more than 200 entrepreneurs who regularly participate in social economy fairs. The site was officially unveiled last April 29.

Consumers can find different items such as foods for celiac and agro-ecological, clothing, footwear, baby accessories, household products, services, jewelry, leather goods, gardening, pet products, among others.

Every venture has a space on the page to offer and display your product, and their social networks and forms of contact.

Green Fairs promotes the direct sale of different products made by entrepreneurs and social entrepreneurs. The sale is made under the premise of fair and solidary trade, values ​​in which work is done on the training provided by the municipality to each undertaking. The change in this proposal is not only presented to the consumer, but also to enterprises that must adapt to the new modality that includes an online collection service and a door-to-door delivery service.

