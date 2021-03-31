Green bond boom excludes countries with higher environmental risk

(Bloomberg) – The green financial revolution risks crowding out emerging markets, including some of the world’s most vulnerable nations to climate change.

There is too much emphasis on developed market standards for defining emerging bond rules, according to a report by London’s Imperial College Business School, based on interviews with more than 40 global banks and asset managers. Emerging nations and companies with the worst environmental situations are those that most need capital for the transition. However, they will find it increasingly difficult to attract the necessary funding, he said.

“The current green bond system is designed by and for developed markets, and it can’t just be applied to emerging markets,” said Jonathan Amacker, one of the principal investigators and former fund manager. “It is more important that an emerging market issuer has realistic and ambitious transition goals and frameworks, rather than that it fits into a one-size-fits-all system.”

While some emerging market countries like Indonesia and Egypt have sold green bonds, Europe has so far dominated in a market that is now worth more than $ 1 trillion. However, even within the European Union, there is no set definition of what constitutes a green project, and there is even more fragmentation in Asia as countries grapple with a rainbow of debt types.

The Imperial report argues that green bonds are not an appropriate vehicle for many of the heaviest polluters in emerging markets. Instead, it is pushing for the standardization of transition bonds, with the aim of allowing polluting industries to access green finance, and bonds linked to sustainability, which link the issuer’s debt rate to an environmental objective.

Countries with the highest risk of climate change could lose more than a fifth of their economic output by 2050, according to an analysis by FTSE Russell. The problem is compounded by emerging market issuers likely to score lower on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) factors than their wealthier counterparts, potentially excluding them from green mutual funds.

The researchers propose a bond investors forum, similar to Climate Action 100+, to present issuers with a clear set of priorities on environmental issues. They also say that emerging market investors should abandon the short-term mindset that “often sees the asset class as a carry trade driven by macro aspects that are favorable or not based on global trends” and instead take a more global view. holistic.

“Investors have an active role to play: they cannot just passively allocate funds based on index weights or be purely reactive to the decisions of policymakers,” Mary-Therese Barton, director of emerging market debt at Pictet Asset Management in London. “Applying a simplistic approach to ESG would draw fixed income investors out of the poorest developing countries, even if they are implementing the right policies.”

