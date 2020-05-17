Green beet and cucumber juice to lose weight and give energy. | Pexels

Within the fruit and vegetable juices green juices do more good to our body, but if beyond beauty we seek health, so the green juice of beets and cucumbers to lose weight and give energy It will be your best ally.

The juices They are usually a great complement to breakfast, taking them in the morning helps us to enjoy their effects throughout the day and especially, when we include natural ingredients rich in nutrients. It is precisely the case of green beet and cucumber juice.

As you know, green juices They are of great help when we seek to reduce sizes and lose weight, They deflate our abdomen, improve digestion, nourish us deeply, even fight aging, that’s why they are one of the beauty tips and Health More popular.

Since it is easy to prepare them, the recipes of these home remedies they can make us angry, but this green beet and cucumber juice It will be a great alternative that will also fill you with energy considerably.

How to prepare green beet and cucumber juice to lose weight and give energy

From a bad diet, to poor rest and a lot of physical activity, work, stress, it is predictable that our energy will not be kept at its peak, but with healthy food like this green juice you will feel great. You just have to follow this recipe:

Ingredients

5 basil branches

2 carrots

Half beet

The juice of 1 lemon

1 large peeled cucumber.

Preparation

Put all the fresh and clean ingredients in your juice processor. Take immediately after brewing and take this green juice for two or three days a week to enjoy its benefits.

