A new trend is flooding Instagram and TikTok. You may have seen certain allegiances to green or purple gangs, as well as groups of aliens engaging in fist fights. This has originated in Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online), which has suddenly erupted into war between green and purple aliens and terrified humans.

The green and purple alien warfare in GTA Online intensifies and becomes increasingly viral, with large numbers of players sharing images of their in-game battles on social media. “Green vs. Purple” and “Alien War” are being popular topics on YouTube and TikTok. Hundreds of thousands of fans are watching videos of aliens fighting with sports cars. Even many players are creating TikTok accounts specifically to catalog this alien war, accumulating tens of thousands of followers.

Wave of green and purple aliens from GTA Online

GTA Online is an open world MMO within Grand Theft Auto 5 that gives players a lot of freedom, including the ability to join clans. At the same time, fans flock to Discord and Twitter servers to plan events, activities, and meetings. This, in turn, has led to “role-playing” groups, where fans collectively tell stories in the game by playing roles in situations such as motorcycle gangs, police, and even presidential elections. One of these groups is dressed in fully green suits to resemble green aliens, and they have been doing so for a while, with reports dating back at least a year.

But recently, the green alien prank has evolved to encompass in-game rivals using the purple variant. Players in full purple and green full suits are now in action. According to a TikTok commentator, the green alien group has no less than 14.2 million players, while the new purple alien gang has 7.2 million players.

Green aliens started out as agents of chaos, and continue in the same way. On the contrary, some of the purple aliens have positioned themselves as protectors of humanity; Others simply seek to fight their green-clad colleagues. It is absolutely crazy, but it is surprising to see it from an external perspective. If you’ve seen people sharing “green vs. purple” memes, even without the word alien, it probably comes from this GTA online gang war.

As this war of green and purple aliens continues in GTA Online, other roles are also being added, such as reporters, police, and military experts trying to save their planet from invasion.

Alien war over the coronavirus and images from the United States Department of Defense

It seems that this savage war started thanks to a cluster of events that have triggered a perfect storm: coronavirus, confinement, the United States Department of Defense publishing official images of UFOs and an existing movement of green aliens within the game. The end result is chaotic, but also one of the most interesting things to happen in some time in Gran Theft Auto Online. Players logging into the game have to be careful as their car may be hijacked by an alien threat. However, it also seems easy enough to get into action, just get ready to defend the Earth or wear green or purple to invade it.

