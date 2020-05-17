In the midst of the first heat wave of the season and with temperatures approaching 40 degrees, thousands of Greeks went to the beaches today, which opened this Saturday under strict rules of hygiene and physical distance.

Some of the beaches surrounding Athens reached their maximum capacity in the early hours of the morning and many people had to find other places to take the first dip.

In some places drones flew over the coast with loudspeakers warning swimmers to keep the safe distances recommended by health authorities.

In the more than half a thousand organized beaches in the country, a series of rules have been imposed that, among other things, force the number of people who access them to be controlled and limit 40 bathers per thousand meters. square the maximum number of visitors.

In addition, there must be a minimum distance between each umbrella and a maximum of two hammocks per parasol, except in the case of families with children.

Between the hammocks belonging to different umbrellas there must be at least a meter and a half of distance.

Beach bars cannot prepare food on site and are only allowed to sell packaged products. Also, they cannot sell alcoholic beverages.

Organized beach staff are required to disinfect the hammocks each time a customer leaves, and bathers are required to place a towel on the deck chairs.

With this first test of social encounter, to which the opening of archaeological sites and museums will be added next Monday, and a week later that of restaurants and cafes, Greece is preparing to be able to at least partially save the tourist season.

Next week the executive of the conservative Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will present a global plan for tourism -generates more than 25% of the national GDP- that will be based on four pillars: health protocols, transport, labor relations in the sector and support financial to tourism companies.

Mitsotakis said this week that it expects that from July 1 Greece will be in a position to receive tourists “under a protocol of conditions that are favorable both for those who want to travel and for the industry in the sector.”

With a view to lifting the travel ban between one region and another in the country, which will take effect on Monday, the Ministry of Transport reported today that the use of a mask will be mandatory on buses, trains and planes.

While land and sea resources may only operate with half their maximum occupancy, these limits have not been imposed on aircraft, although other regulations such as shift boarding have been.

Domestic air traffic will also begin to re-establish gradually starting Monday, while international air traffic will gradually expand, although for now it is maintained that the Athens airport will be the only one to operate.

In addition, Civil Aviation has extended until June 1 the suspension of commercial air traffic with Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, and until June 15 the itineraries with Turkey, Albania and North Macedonia.

