Greek Tsitsipás goes to the second round after leaving Kei Nishikori on the road

Mar 30, 2021 at 6:06 AM CEST

EFE

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipás, fifth player in the world, has livestock his match to access the round of 16 of the Miami Masters 1000 to the Japanese Kei nishikori, 39 of the world, by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-1.

Stéfanos Tsitsipás, 22, born in Greece, faced Nishikori over 1 hour and 56 minutes in a disputed match that required the third set to decide the winner. Nishikori, who won the second 6-3, could not come back in the course of the third at Tsitsipás, clearly winning by a convincing 6-1. The Greek got 12 aces against one from Nishikori and won 87 points to 65 from his rival.

Tsitsipás obtained 57% of the total points (87 of 152) against 43% of the Japanese (65 of 152) obtaining 12 direct aces for one of Nishikori, while none committed a double fault in the whole match.

Stéfanos Tsitsipás will face Italian Lorenzo Sonego, 34 on the ATP list, in the round of 16, who has beaten Colombian Daniel Galán 7-6 (6-8) and 3-6.