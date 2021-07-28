Greek presenter fired for racist comment at Tokyo Games

South Korea’s Jeoung Young-Sik during a match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. REUTERS / Thomas Peter (Photo: Thomas Peter via .)

The Greek public television network ERT has fired presenter Demosthenes Karmoiris for the racist comments he made against a South Korean player during the broadcast of a table tennis match corresponding to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Karmoiris was reporting on Tuesday’s victory of South Korean athlete Jeoung Young Sik over Greek Panagiotis Gionis when he blurted out that he did not understand how Asian players “can follow the ball from one side to the other with those narrowed eyes.”

ERT, hours later in a statement, announced that Karmoiris stopped collaborating for the chain “immediately”, reaffirming that “racist comments do not fit on public television.

It is not the first time that Karmoiris was involved in a controversy on the occasion of the Olympic Games, since on Monday he accused the Greek shooter Anna Korakaki, gold and bronze in Rio 2016, of having “spoiled” the participation of Greece in Tokyo after be sixth in the air rifle shooting test.

