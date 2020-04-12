Greek base Georgios Kalaitzakis (21 years old) has submitted documents to be eligible for the NBA 2020 eldraft. An appointment that, by the way, should have been held on June 25 in Brooklyn. But in the face of the coronaviruas pandemic that prevents franchises from interviewing players and conducting private training, they are pressing for the draft to move to August.

Returning to Kalaitzakis Saying he managed during the season in Lithuania with the Nevezis averages of 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

The player, who sent his documents to the NBA office even though he is still in Salonica (Greece), led the European Under’20 Championship in scoring last summer with 19.7 points per game.

Kalaitzakis He said that “unfortunately the season in Lithuania was one of the first to be canceled, but that allowed us to get home just in time before the travel restrictions.”

He indicated that he is at home exercising, running, shooting, and spending quality time with his family.

Kalaitzakis led the European Under-20 Championship in free kick attempts, also ranked in the top 10 in assists as he has enjoyed quite a few minutes throughout his career.

He said his plans were to conclude the championship and then travel to the United States for and train and complete the paperwork at

person for the draft, but given the travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, he cannot.

The Greek player indicated that “my goal remains the same. I want to improve every day even under these circumstances and we hope that when all this ends we will return to normal.”

04/12/2020 at 12:37

CEST

EFE

Kalaitzakis, who has declared himself eligible as Barca Leandro Bolmaro, will have the option of withdrawing his candidacy ten days before the draft is held … when it can be held.

