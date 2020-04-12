Georgios Kalaitzakis has been presented this Saturday to 2020 NBA Draft. The 21-year-old Nevezis from Lithuania will try their luck this year and try to make the definitive leap to the highest basketball competition in the world.

If it were to happen that the player was selected by any of the NBA franchises, he would become the 11th Greek who has ever stepped in the North American basketball league. The other 10 have been: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Antonis Fotsis, Andreas Glyniadakis, Georgios Papagiannis, Kostas Papanikolaou, Efthimis Rentzias, Vassilis Spanoulis and Jake Tsakalidis.

Georgios Kalaitzakis makes himself eligible for draft #NBA | Eurohoops https://t.co/lJBwMUqpNc – Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) April 11, 2020

In the last season with Lithuanian Nevezis, Kalaitzakis has averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29 minutes on average per game. He was the top scorer of the European Under-20 team last year after averaging 19.7 points.

Regarding his qualities, the Greek player has excellent physical tools to be a base. His specialty is the free kick (leader in percentage in the European Under-20) and a good assistant (he was classified within the top 10 in the same tournament). He is a player who kneads a lot of the ball.

After declaring himself eligible for the Draft, the words of Georgios Kalaitzakis have been the following: “My plan was to travel to the US after finishing our season to continue training there, but I can no longer do that. I will work as much as I can from my country, and If you’ll allow me, I will bring our Nevezis assistant coach, Martynas Stankovicius, to Greece. “

