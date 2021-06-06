Greek Acropolis renovation project causes controversy

ATHENS. The Acropolis of Athens renovation project, which is part of the UNESCO world heritage, is generating much criticism and the Greek government is accused of damaging an invaluable heritage.

The main subject of controversy is a new concrete walkway, inaugurated in December as part of a larger renovation to host millions of visitors each year, including people with reduced mobility.

Veteran architect Tasos Tanoulas, a former member of the team of restoration of the Acropolis, described the new ramp as “incongruous” and “suffocating” for this monument from the 5th century BC; while the main opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, spoke of “mistreatment” of the most famous archaeological site in Greece.

The works ended just over a year ago and critics say they were done without the necessary care to safeguard the monument.

The government responds that all precautions were taken and that the criticism is fueled by the opposition.

The Ministry of Culture announced new devices for visitors with disabilities, the result, it said, of conversations with the main associations and interested groups.

BERLIN GALLERY ACTIVATED

The New National Gallery in Berlin It opened yesterday and will remain that way for two days, after several years of closure due to extensive renovation.

The authorities of the State Museums said that the 3,000 tickets available to visit the emblematic building designed by the architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe (1886-1969) are already sold out.

