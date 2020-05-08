Greeicy Rendón did it again. The singer, who is quite active on social networks, surprised her followers with one of her particular dances.

Through her official Instagram account, the interpreter of hits such as ‘Lovers’, ‘Stronger’, ‘Aguardiente’, among others, shared a video in which she appears dancing with a tiny bikini.

In the clip you can see the vallecaucana in a swimsuit dancing ‘Negro’, the successful single by J Balvin that belongs to the album Colores.

Although the video was shared through his ‘stories’ on Instagram, hundreds of fans were in charge of viralizing it on other social networks such as Facebook and Twitter, where he has received all kinds of comments.

“It seems to me that she dances very ugly. Very overactive”, “I dream of putting on a swimsuit and I won’t get even half a roll of fat like this woman”, “After seeing this video I think I can go cry” , “Greeicy is all that is good in life”, were some of the messages from his followers and detractors.

It is worth noting that recently Greeicy Rendón and Mike Bahía

They surprised their followers with a daring video in the shower.

According to the interpreter of ‘Stronger’, ‘Destination’, ‘Not me’, among others, Mike Bahía would not agree to make this audiovisual public, but “Papaya on, papaya on the way”.

Everything happened at the farm in Pereira where they are quarantining together, and despite the fact that they don’t usually live together in the same place due to musical commitments, this season the two artists show that they are very comfortable with the situation.

In the video, the happy couple is performing the latest hit “Los besos” in the shower and Mike Bahía accompanies the song playing the guitar and covering his torso.

Then Greeicy, slowly moves her cell phone to capture her boyfriend from another angle, in where Mike’s butt is completely naked.

As it is evident that the recording shows the buttocks of the singer from Cali, neither can contain the laughter.

This is Greeicy Rendón’s daring dance that paralyzed social media.

.