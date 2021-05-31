Greeicy: Could this be the secret to having such a small waist?



Greeicy Rendón.

Photo: Mezcalent / Mezcalent

One of the things he enjoys the most Greeicy Rendon, confessed by herself, is to dance, and we wonder: Is this the secret to having such a small waist?… Because it unseated from the # 1 position to Thalía herself with or without rib.

The Colombian singer, who has more than 17 million followers on Instagram alone, decided to drain all the concern she has for everything that is being experienced politically in her country, Colombia, by giving herself to dance.

“Sorry but even if it’s not days to dance … I needed to dance to healr ”, the Colombian singer apologized as she gave a lecture with her movements to the rhythm of the reggeaton.

But a video did not reach him, and faced with the enthusiasm of his fans who asked for more, he decided to upload a second dance saying: “The magic of music“. Something that without a doubt, he enjoys almost as much as composing, singing or acting, to show the video that you can see below.

Greeicy, also decided share with his more than 17 million followers a very funny anecdote, although painful, who lived a while ago. From the bathroom of his house he explained that one day, when he had a call at dawn, his sleep cost him dearly.

She said they picked up 5:45 a.m., and she, half asleep, took a shower, and got dressed without realizing that at that very moment he would make a mistake that he would suffer all day.

Which? Following the rules of common clothing, she put on her panty with the label on the back. “All day I felt that the interiors, they put me there“, He explained pointing to his intimate part.

“I was very professional and spent the whole day like this, but as the hours passed, especially when walking, the situation got even more complicated“, He continued relating.

Until finally, when he got home, already with pain at its best, he discovered the mistake he had made: as it was a dental floss, the brand of the panty had put the label on the front.

Conclution, she was flossing all day in her vagina!… Although he says that that day he suffered a lot, today is an anecdote that has a lot of fun. It’s more, She said that one of her best friends has called her brave! for having been able to overcome the ‘difficult test’.

