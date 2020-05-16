For many, it was the first foray into large public spaces since the country began to ease the isolation this month.

Greeks headed to the coast on Saturday (16), where more than 500 beaches were reopened, with the country trying to walk the fine line between protecting the people of Covid-19 and revitalizing the tourism sector, which many depend on to survive.

People enjoy a sunny Saturday on the beach in Greece, with the country’s gradual reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. 5/16/2020. REUTERS / Costas Baltas

Whoever went after the sun had to respect the rules of social distance, which stipulated even the distance between the umbrellas.

No more than 40 people were allowed per thousand square meters, and umbrellas had to be four meters away, with covers separated by more than one meter, according to a government-issued manual.

In Alimos, a popular beach just south of Athens, people stood in line from early in the morning to get a spot in the sun.

The loosening of isolation comes at a time when countries in Europe and the world are seeking to ease restrictions imposed to limit the pandemic, trying to resuscitate their economies.

Greece reported a fraction of Covid-19 cases compared to neighboring countries – more than 2,800 infections, with 160 deaths. As of May 4, a phase-out of the isolation began, which was put into practice in mid-March.

The country with 11 million people is one of the most dependent on tourism in Europe, a sector that generates around one fifth of its economic production.

