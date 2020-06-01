Greece reopens many hotels and primary and preschool education. . / EPA / ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU / Archive

(ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU /)

Athens, Jun 1 . .- Greece took a new step towards normality on Monday after the coronavirus crisis with the reopening of hotels that operate all year round, which will be followed by seasonal ones from June 15 .

In addition to the aforementioned hotels, the campgrounds open, in what constitutes a first trial in welcoming foreign tourists from July 1.

Greece, whose economy is mainly based on tourism (more than 25% of GDP), hopes this year to become a preferred destination for a battered tourist season, thanks above all to the fact that with only 175 fatalities and just under 3,000 cases it is one of the countries in Europe least affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotels will be subject to a series of additional hygiene and safety regulations, such as having a manager responsible in the event of coronavirus cases and a doctor if the complex exceeds 50 beds.

Ferries to all the islands have been operating for a week, although with a series of restrictions: they can only offer half of the available seats; passengers must fill out a contact form and state of health and the use of a mask is mandatory during the trip.

Air traffic has entered a transition phase. For now, basically domestic and some international flights to the Athens airport operate, although with the obligation of undergoing a COVID-19 test and a quarantine of one to two weeks, depending on the result.

From June 15, tourists from a first group of 29 countries will be able to arrive without limitations and will be able to do so at both Athens and Thessaloniki airports, in the north of the country.

Among these nations are some neighbors such as Albania, and North Macedonia, but also from European Union countries such as Germany, Austria, Denmark, or non-EU countries such as Lebanon, Japan, Israel and New Zealand.

The election was carried out according to information issued by EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) and the Greek health authorities, taking into account that the selected countries share an epidemiological situation similar to that of Greece. .

People who arrive on these flights will be able to move around the country freely, without quarantining, although they may be subjected to random tests upon arrival.

Nationals of countries included in the EASA list of areas considered to be at risk, although they may visit Greece, should be tested and undergo a quarantine of seven or fourteen days, depending on whether the test is negative or positive.

As of July 1, the rest of the airports will be opened to international traffic and tourists from other countries will be able to arrive without restrictions – the expanded list will be announced throughout this month.