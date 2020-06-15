An employee of the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport wears a protective face mask reading « Athens, Authentic Smiles » as she welcomes passengers, following the easing of measures against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Athens, Greece, June 15, 2020. . / Alkis Konstantinidis (ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS /)

ATHENS, June 15 (.) – Greece reopened its main airports to more international flights on Monday, hoping to launch its vital tourism sector after three months of closure.

Tourism employs around 700,000 people and represents around 20% of Greece’s economic output, so the evolution of the sector is significant for the country’s recovery. The country emerged just two years ago from a ten-year debt crisis.

« Well it’s great, it’s like freedom, » said American tourist Chris Saye from Athens’ main airport after arriving from Paris with his wife.

Passengers arriving from airports considered high risk by the European Union aviation security agency, including those from the Paris region, are tested for the coronavirus upon arrival and quarantined for up to 14 days, depending on the result.

Arrivals from other airports are randomly tested. The entry of people from the United Kingdom and Turkey continues to be prohibited.

Seasonal hotels and museums are also open on Monday.

Mobility restrictions imposed in March helped Greece contain the spread of COVID-19 infections to just over 3,000 cases, a relatively low number compared to other EU countries. However, confinement paralyzed the economy.

The government is now facing the tough task of opening the country to foreign visitors while allaying the population’s fear of a new outbreak of the virus.

From the island of Santorini, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters on Saturday that his priority is to make Greece the safest destination in Europe.

« You can come to Greece and you will have a fantastic experience, you can sit on a terrace with these wonderful views, have a good Assyrtiko wine, enjoy the beach, » Mitsotakis promised, with a stunning sunset in the background.

« But we do not want you to crowd into a beach bar (…), there are some things that we will not allow this summer. »

Some 33 million tourists visited the Mediterranean nation last year, generating revenues of 19 billion euros ($ 21.42 billion).

(Information from Deborah Kyvrikosaios and Lefteris Papadimas; written by Renee Maltezou; edited by Giles Elgood and Andrew Heavens; translated by Tomás Cobos)