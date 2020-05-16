Greece today reopened income to its beaches and anticipated the reopening of restaurants, cafes and department stores in light of the favorable evolution of the curve of infections with the new coronavirus.

The large stores will open next Monday while the food and beverage offices will resume activity on May 25, instead of June 1 as originally planned.

The authorities clarified that the opening will take place as long as the epidemiological data on the pandemic continue to be favorable.

“Experience to date shows that where the opening of economic and social activity has been carried out in an organized manner and in accordance with health standards, the results are positive,” the Greek government explained in a statement quoted by the agency of EFE news.

Greece has registered 2,800 positive cases of coronavirus, of which 162 have died.

The government affirms that its proactive management of the crisis has been decisive for the virus to spread in low proportions.

On March 11, with 99 cases registered and no deaths, the authorities ordered the closure of schools and universities, and two days later, after the first death, restaurants, bars, museums, archaeological sites, cultural and sports centers followed.

12 days ago the first stores reopened and since last Monday all the small stores have been operating.

In addition, since today the beaches have reopened under a series of distance and hygiene measures and are committed to saving the tourist season.

The government of conservative Prime Minister Kyraiakos Mitsotakis will present next week a global plan for tourism based on four pillars: health protocols, transport, labor relations in the sector and financial support for tourism companies.

Mitsotakis said this week that it expects that from July 1 Greece will be prepared to receive tourists “under a protocol of conditions that are favorable both for those who want to travel and for the industry in the sector.”

