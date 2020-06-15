Greece officially opened to tourism on Monday, the first international flights are expected to arrive in Athens and Thessaloniki in the north, where passengers will not have to undergo mandatory tests to detect the coronavirus.

They are also reopening hotels, museums and gyms, the latest step in the gradual reopening of businesses in Greece. The ban on flights from Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, although it is still valid for flights from Great Britain.

While Greece allowed flights international Limited during the confinement imposed in March, all arriving passengers had to be tested and quarantined.

The government imposed a strict blockade at the start of the outbreak in the country, which allowed keeping the number of deaths and cases low. In total, in the country there were only 183 deaths and 3,121 confirmed infections.

Greece It is gradually opening up to tourists, and visitors can fly to the capital and the second largest city of Thessaloniki starting Monday. The flights international Direct to regional airports, including the islands, will begin on July 1. Visitors will be subject to random tests for coronavirus.

The Greek economy is highly dependent on tourism, which represents 20% of the gross domestic product. Greece is still emerging from a decade-long financial crisis that led to three bailouts international and ended a quarter of the economy.