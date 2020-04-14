Greece must release the hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children it holds in “abusive” conditions and find them shelter that protects them from the coronavirus, the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged on Tuesday.

According to data cited by the organization, 331 children were detained on March 31 “in cells of unhealthy police stations and detention centers in Greece.”

“Freed from their abusive conditions of detention they would be better protected from infection in the context of the coronavirus pandemic,” wrote HRW in a statement asking Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to arrange for his “transfer to safe and adapted accommodation. children”.

“Keeping children locked in dirty cells at police stations has always been a mistake, but now it also exposes them to the risk of Covid-19 infection,” said Eva Cossé, a researcher at Human Rights Watch in Greece.

The NGO particularly deplores the “poor hygiene” of the detention centers, which makes it “impossible” to apply “basic measures” to combat the coronavirus, as well as “arbitrary and prolonged detention”. “They often do not have access to medical care, psychological support (or) legal aid, and few of them know the reasons for their arrest.”

Last week, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) asked Greece to protect three migrants, including two unaccompanied minors, who had filed a case with the court about living conditions in refugee, unhealthy and overcrowded camps. , against the backdrop of the pandemic.

The ECHR urged the Greek authorities to “transfer applicants, or at least guarantee them accommodation that is compatible” with the European Convention on Human Rights, which prohibits “inhuman or degrading treatment”.

Around 100,000 asylum seekers currently live in Greece, 70,000 of them in the 38 camps, according to Greek authorities.

Two of these fields, located in mainland Greece, were recently quarantined after the appearance of some 30 cases of Covid-19.