Greece does not allow Galatasaray to enter for not doing rapid tests at the airport

07/13/2021 at 10:48 AM CEST

.

The friendly match scheduled for Tuesday between the Galatasaray football club and Olympiacos del Piraeus was canceled, after the Istanbul delegation refuses to carry out rapid tests for coronavirus that the authorities demanded at the Athens airport.

The Undersecretary of State for Civil Protection of Greece, Nikos Jardaliás, explained that the decision to request tests from the Turkish team is within normality, since “all travelers arriving in Greece, regardless of their nationality, may be subject to PCR tests or antigens for the detection of covid-19, based on a health algorithm “.

Jardaliás assured that, in the case of Galatasaray, when Civil Protection officials scanned the QR code linked to the passenger location form that must be filled out before traveling to Greece, they were asked to perform rapid tests on all newcomers. According to the undersecretary, the Turks refused to carry out the rapid tests, so that gave the order that they were not allowed to enter the country.

The management of Galatasaray assured that all had carried out PCR tests in the 72 hours before the flight, but the regulations in force in Greece provide that, in addition to presenting these negative tests or the vaccination certificate, anyone can be subjected to rapid tests after landing.

On its Twitter account, the Turkish club shared several photographs of the wait at the airport, which lasted about 2 hours before they returned to Turkey, and which showed the Turkish ambassador in Athens, Burak Özügergin, who traveled there to follow the situation with the coach, Fatih Terim.

The soccer club issued a statement in which it stated that expect an apology from the Greek authoritieswhile Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu called the incident “unacceptable”.