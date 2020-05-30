Botafogo carries with them some of the records of Brazilian football. This Saturday, one of these brands has a birthday. Exactly 111 years ago, more precisely in 1909, Alvinegro defeated Mangueira, by the Carioca Championship, 24 to 0, in what is, until today, the biggest victory recorded in official games of the male sport in Brazilian lands.

On May 30, 1909, a Sunday, Alvinegro went to the stadium that was located at Rua Voluntários da Pátria, in Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, for the match. At the time, Glorioso had one of the best teams in the state and was one of the favorites to dispute the title of Carioca.

Mangueira, however, was a semi-amateur team, something common at the time among the country’s lowest budget clubs. No wonder, they only went to the match with ten players, since the 11th did not arrive in time for the duel. Without reservations, with one less athlete from the first second of the game and a team that was off-center, it worked.

Botafogo, which had nothing to do with the problems faced by Mangueira, had no mercy. Led by striker Gilbert Hime, who scored nine goals of the day, Glorioso closed the first half by winning by “only” 9-0, which had already impressed the public with little more, according to the season’s overview, of 200 people.

Botafogo team in 1909 (Photo: Reproduction)

In the complementary stage, less pity and more goals. Fifteen, to be exact. The rout was finished: 24-0 and a score that had never been reached in Brazilian football. That day, Botafogo reached the average of swinging the net every 3 minutes and 20 seconds – at the time, matches were played in two 40-minute periods.

BOTAFOGO (2-3-5): Coggin; Raul Rodrigues, Dinorah; Rolando de Lamare, Lulú Rocha, Edgard Pullen; Henrique Teixeira, Flávio Ramos, Monk, Gilbert Hime, Emmanuel Sodré.

HOSE (2-3-4): Luiz Guimarães; José Perez, Carlos Mongey; Victor, Jonas Cunha, Justino Fortes; Alberto Rocha, João Pereira, Menezes, Maranhão.

Goals: Gilbert Hime (9), Flávio Ramos (7), Monk (2), Lulú Rocha (2), Dinorah, Emmanuel Sodré, Raul Rodrigues and Henrique Teixeira (one each).

Despite the rout, Botafogo was not a Rio champion in 1909. After being defeated by Fluminense by 2 to 1 in the return match – the competition was played in straight points -, Alvinegro stayed behind and saw Tricolor lift the trophy for unbeaten form. The Mangueira of the competition, with only one point won.

