Greater Wyoming responds to Hernando after what he said about him in the Senate: “Thank you very much, Rafa”

The Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya has had a tense encounter in the Senate with the PP senator, Rafael Hernando, during a control session.

Hernando has accused the minister of “trumpeting” with the meeting of Pedro Sánchez and Joe Biden a few days ago at a NATO summit. What no one expected was that in order to respond to the popular senator Laya, he would mention the presenter of El Intermedio, El Gran Wyoming.

“Mr. Hernando, this is not El Intermedio and you are not El Gran Wyoming. This is the Senate of Spain and here they come to discuss serious things and they come to discuss seriously. Something that you lack ”, the minister has visibly pissed him off.

For his part, the PP senator, instead of taking it the wrong way, has chosen to leave an unexpected message about the presenter of laSexta: “For me, that at this point they compare me with Mr. Wyoming, what do you want me to say? It is an honor”.

Sandra Sabatés has picked up this conversation during the program and has put it to Wyoming, which has used her usual sense of humor to respond: “Thank you very much, Rafa. I had not heard something so beautiful since a roll said to me: ‘Let’s see, ugly, you’re not ugly. But you win from behind. ‘

