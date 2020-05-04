With the occupation of beds in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) close to 90% in the metropolitan region and after a holiday in which the rates of social isolation stayed away from 70%, an index that the government of São Paulo says is necessary to slow the progress of the coronavirus, the State Department of Health will be, this week, to receive more pressure for internment vacancies, which should put to test the State’s ability to transfer patients from one region to another.

The transfer of a large number of patients from one region to another in the State is an unprecedented process. The agency that distributes places according to demand, the Health Services Supply Regulation Center (Cross) has never, until now, had a protocol that took into account the distance between the patient and the place where he could be admitted. , since all regions of the state have services that are solved in the area itself.

“We never had distance protocols because there is no such need. Usually, we find a service, what the patient needs, within a radius of 100 kilometers,” said Cross’s medical manager, Domingos Guilherme Napoli. He states that the organ’s contact with both the doctor who needs to determine the transfer and what the patient may receive will have to be intense. This interaction will be essential to find out if the patient will endure the trip, in a scenario of longer transfers. “In the vast majority of times, it is very rare for people to transfer patients from one region to another. This is because it causes discomfort for family members, who will visit their relatives the next day.”

Cross has 25 doctors during the day and 11 at night to assess transfer orders, which are made by an electronic system. The hospital that needs the vacancy puts the information about the patient in a system, analyzed by the doctors of the center. These professionals then check the entire range of health services in the state and indicate the location that the patient can receive. Doubts are resolved by phone.

“We imagine that, this week, we will have more cases and fewer offers within the regions. The doctor looks at the nearby region, a region that is less far away and, eventually, now we will have to look at a region further away,” said Napoli .

For now, the number of doctors in charge of mediating between patients and vacancies is unlikely to change. Assist help these professionals in the organ. Coronavirus Contingency Center coordinator, the infectologist David Uip, points out that this should be the week of greatest pressure on Cross, which should continue at least until the installation of 3,000 new respirators, which will open an equal number of new ICU beds , announced by Governor João Doria (PSDB). Doria promised that the first 500 devices, purchased from Asia, should arrive later this week. “This logistics (of transfers) is what must be tested the most,” said Uip.

Doctor Napoli, from Cross, reinforces the series of requests made by all state health authorities about the importance of social isolation to prevent the collapse of vacancies.

“Everyone knows that the supply of ICUs is small, although the state government has increased the supply,” he said. “Then, the rule of social distance, stay at home, wear a mask, clean yourself, to try to contaminate the smallest number of people in a short time. So that this need for medical care is gradual. The more people go out to the street, more contaminated exist “, affirmed.

Infectologist Raquel Stucchi, from the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the State University of Campinas, points out that even the offers of vacancies in the interior of the State have a limit, since the projections are that there will be expansion in cities outside the metropolitan region, in this and next week. “If patients in the capital occupy the beds that are in the interior, there will no longer be beds for the population of the interior.”

Thus, it would be important, in her assessment, that the interior reinforced the social distance this week, in order to prevent that demand from increasing next week. Raquel also points out a series of precautions that a plan for transferring patients with coronavirus must follow – they will be able to keep ICU patients in transit for hours on the road until they avoid contamination of the team in the ambulance.

