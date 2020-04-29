Greater São Paulo already has 85% of the ICU beds occupied in the face of the new coronavirus crisis. The information was released by the State Secretary of Health, José Henrique Germann. In the State, this rate is 68%. According to Germann, 1,786 people are admitted to the ICU.

The most up-to-date balance of the number of cases and deaths is expected to be released at 3 pm on Wednesday, 29, but Germann said the figures should bring a forecast of 2,200 deaths and 25,000 cases. On Tuesday, São Paulo had a record death record, with 224 deaths recorded in 24 hours.

In the ward, there are 1,917 inpatients. The occupancy rate in these beds is 47% in the state and 75% in the metropolitan region.

The isolation rate in the state stood at 48% this Tuesday, 28. The government has been saying that, if this rate is not at least 50%, there will be difficulty in implementing flexibility in the quarantine, especially in the metropolitan region.

According to the state government, the goal of isolation is 60%. The ideal would be 70%, in order to avoid the collapse of the health system.

“It is not a good number. It is an alert number. There is not the slightest condition of flexibility with this rate, with the risk of collapse of the health system, especially in Greater São Paulo,” said Governor João Doria.

The state government announced the purchase of 3,000 respirators, which were purchased in China at a total cost of R $ 550 million. According to the government, 500 devices will be delivered to Hospitals of Clinics and, later, the rest will be sent to other hospitals in the state network in the capital and in the interior.

