great victory for Max Verstappen in his c …

The engineer of Max verstappen (Red Bull) told him on the radio when he crossed the finish line: “perfect”, and the Dutchman replied: “the car was ‘on fire’ today”. An expression with which he made it very clear that he had no rival during the 71 laps of the race. He started first, he was always the leader, although the fastest lap marked it Lewis hamilton at the end, when he entered the pits for the second time to fit new tires. On the podium next to them was Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) despite his penalty of three places on the grid. In the last turns he had very close to Czech Pérez (Red Bull), which eventually qualified fourth. The fault that Pérez did not get on the podium was the slow first pit stop he made, when the mechanics had a hard time removing one of his tires. Fifth was Lando norris (McLaren), with Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in sixth position after a great race with a comeback – starting 12th. Seventh was Sainz’s partner, Charles Leclerc, followed by Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) who managed to score 2 points thanks to the ninth position.

In the drivers’ world championship Max Verstappen is even more leader with 18 points of advantage over Lewis Hamilton. In the constructors’ category, the same thing happens to Red Bull over Mercedes, with a 40-point advantage.

The much heralded rain at the end did not appear, not a drop fell during the race at the Red Bull Ring. On grill, two pilots had to go back 3 positions for different penalties: Bottas –From the 2nd to the 5th- and Tsunoda –From the 8th to the 11th.

Most drivers wore the medium compound for the start, the first two –Verstappen and Hamilton-, Bottas (5th), Russell (10th), Sainz (12th) … while others like Alonso (8th) started with the soft, the tire with which they made their fastest lap in the Q2. With a temperature similar to that of the qualification -26 ambient degrees and 52 on the track- the start was given.

This was the start of the race, with an incident from behind and Gasly’s abandonment

Verstappen stayed first while Hamilton radioed that he had touched something with his right front wheel. From behind, an accident in which: Gasly, Latifi, Giovinazzi and Leclerc were involved. Gasly had to leave in the pits with a wrecked tire and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) also went to his garage, although he was able to continue. Fernando Alonso was sixth and Carlos Sainz tenth.

Pierre Gasly entering the pits after destroying one of his wheels

Hamilton was still second, but was losing distance to Verstappen. He was behind Norris, Pérez, Bottas, Alonso (6th), an impressive Russell in seventh position and Sainz 10th. Stroll overtook Alonso, while Ricciardo was losing positions by losing power and dropped from eighth to 13th place.

On the ninth lap, Pérez surpassed Norris and placed third behind Verstappen and Hamilton. A twist later, Bottas also passed Norris. Alonso then, from seventh place, was creating a “little train” with several pilots less than a second between them: Russell, Tsunoda, Sainz, Vettel, Raikkonen.

Checo Pérez overtook Lando Norris, he was already third

On lap 21 and on soft tires, Verstappen was leading and setting the fastest lap. He had Hamilton more than 4 seconds behind and Perez, Bottas, Norris, Stroll, Alonso 7th, Russell, Tsunoda, Sainz 10th behind. By a third of the race (lap 24), Verstappen was even more of the lead, with Hamilton more than 5 seconds behind. Pérez was third, 15 seconds behind Hamilton, and preceded Bottas, Norris, Stroll, Alonso 7th… Sainz 10th.

A twist later the top drivers started to pit. Russell did it first – it had something hooked on one of its sides and it took a long time, in addition to having a problem in its power unit -, then Pérez, whose mechanics had problems removing one of its wheels-, Tsunoda, Bottas, Alonso and Hamilton. A turn later Verstappen entered. He didn’t change the order, with Verstappen first followed by Hamilton. Norris was third, but he hadn’t stopped yet, followed by two who had: Bottas and Pérez.

Pit stop for Verstappen who followed first

The two leading drivers – Verstappen and Hamilton – started setting fast laps one after the other, but the difference between them was still 4 seconds.

It was lap 37 and Carlos Sainz, from fifth position, was the first of the two drivers who had not yet made the pit stop, the other was Ricciardo, who was shooting seventh. Finally the two entered and they did it in the same lap (42). Sainz came out in seventh position, just ahead of Alonso. His strategy of enduring so much on the track paid off, he had gained 5 positions from the start – he started 12th. And with great rhythm, Sainz edged out Stroll to move into sixth place.

With 20 laps to go in the race, Verstappen was still leading with a great pace, and with Hamilton growing further behind. Bottas was third but he had Checo Pérez very close. Norris was fifth away from the leading group, with Sainz 12 seconds behind. Behind, Leclerc, who had entered the pits twice, overtook Vettel and was already in the points (10th).

On lap 55, Checo Pérez, who could not overcome Bottas, stopped for the second time, he placed some middle tires and started again in the same position: fourth to 18 seconds behind the Mercedes driver. For his part Leclerc, with an incredible pace, first beat Tsunoda and then Alonso. Ferrari’s was eighth and Alonso dropped to ninth. Three laps later, Leclerc also edged out Stroll. He was already seventh, just behind his teammate Carlos Sainz, but 14 seconds behind him.

Leclerc had a great pace and first overtook Tsunoda and then Alonso to place eighth

With 2 laps remaining, Hamilton made a second pit stop, he wanted to set the fastest lap and take the extra point. And in the last one he marked her. He crossed the line behind Verstappen, who took his third win of the season. Bottas was third, with Pérez very close to him, less than a second away. Norris was 5th, Sainz 6th, followed by Leclerc, Stroll, Alonso was ninth and Tsunoda scored the last point.

RACE CLASSIFICATION (71 laps):

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 71v 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 71 35,743 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 71 46,907 4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 71 47,434 5 Lando Norris McLaren 70 1 lap

6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 70 1 lap7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 70 1 lap 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 70 1 lap

9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 70 1 lap 10 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 70 1 lap 11 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 70 1 lap 12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 70 1 lap 13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 70 1 lap 14 Esteban Ocon Alpine 70 1 lap 15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 70 1 lap 16 Mick Schumacher Haas 69 2 laps 17 Nicholas Latifi Williams 68 3 laps 18 Nikita Mazepin Haas 68 3 laps QUIT: George Russell Williams and Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri