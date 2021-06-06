great victory for Checo Pérez, his first …

Checo Pérez was exultant, and it was not for less, he achieved his second victory in F1, his first with the Red Bull team, with which he made his debut this year

June 6, 2021 (17:50 CET)

Baku podium with Checo Pérez the winner, along with Vettel and Gasly

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a month for free with no obligation

Checo Pérez starred in a great race from start to finish. In the first, he was able to defend his teammate Max Verstappen from Lewis Hamilton, whom he retained. Once Verstappen was left out of the race due to the puncture he suffered with four laps to go, he took the start of race two first, crossing the line, claiming his first win for Red Bull. In the end, Pérez had hydraulic problems and there was real fear from the wall that it would not end.

Pérez happy after his second F1 victory

“I am very happy today,” said Checo Pérez, who after his victory, he climbed to third place in the Drivers’ World Championship after Verstappen, who continues to lead, and Hamilton. “Normally Baku is crazy. I’m sorry for Max, he deserved the win, the double would have been incredible. We were close to retiring the car and we managed to win. I had a very strong pace throughout the race.

“Lewis (Hamilton) has pressed me at all times. In the second start I went wrong and he was by my side, I could not lose the braking point. He did the same but it did not work. This win is a morale boost for both me and the team”.

Pérez also celebrated the victory with the Aston Martin mechanics

The Red Bull team boss, Christian horner, he was enthusiastic, even though Verstappen fell out of the race just short of the end. This commented: “I think I have aged 20 years. We were first and second since 2016. The tire exploded, we don’t know why. Now we will examine it. The world was falling. Then Sergio has been fast all weekend and his pace It was impressive in the race. If he hadn’t gotten off the wrong track when he entered the pit stop, he could have overcut Max, he had a good pace. Then he had a hydraulic problem so he stopped once he crossed under the flag checkered. Fortunately, everything went well. “