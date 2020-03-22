Great tribute to Animal Crossing made with domino pieces

March 20 was one of the great dates indicated on the calendar by all fans of the most innocent saga in the world of video games, and that is that Animal Crossing: New Horizons it has finally been released. The wait was long due to the delay suffered by the island game. However, many users are already evading this health crisis that we are going through, thanks to this game and many are colonizing their islands.

Great Animal Crossing Domino

To celebrate this launch, the YouTube channel The Domino King wanted to pay tribute to the villagers’ game. This channel, as you all know, is known for making amazing rugs from different video game sagas with domino pieces. We could already see how it paid homage to The Legend of Zelda saga or the launch of Super Mario Odyssey. Taking advantage of the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they have not missed the opportunity and have made a great mural with nothing more and nothing less than 86,887 domino pieces. In this mural we can see such iconic characters as the Villager, Cinnamon or Tom Nook among others. Then we leave you with the video so you can see this wonder.

