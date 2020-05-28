FA Cup Final: Liverpool v West Ham United | Phil Cole / .
England is the birthplace of football and the Premier League is one of the best football competitions on the planet. Surviving in this sport in the elite is very difficult, doing it in the British style … it is not suitable for everyone. The English game likes long balls and a lot of physical contact. Not all forwards adapt to this game.
1. Diego Forlán
Diego Forlan of Manchester United running with the ball | Laurence Griffiths / .
Diego Forlán’s story in La Liga will be told from generation to generation. The Uruguayan forward made the goal of the goal in Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid. However, this was not the case in the Premier League.
Manchester United signed him after winning with Independiente de Avellaneda, but did not fit in with the red devils. Substitute that went unnoticed. 17 goals in more than 90 games.
2. Fernando Morientes
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool | Richard Heathcote / .
If we talk about legends of La Liga that have gone somewhat unnoticed in the Premier League, the name of Morientes is the first that comes to mind. Starting striker for Real Madrid for many years, a hero in Monaco, did not give everything he should in Liverpool. Season and a half without attracting attention.
3. Radamel Falcao
Chelsea v Southampton – Premier League | Jordan Mansfield / .
Radamel Falcao tried twice to make his name big in the Premier League. However, he fell for both Chelsea and Manchester United. His performances with the English were always dire and his goals were almost a miracle. It was not that of Atlético de Madrid.
4. Álvaro Morata
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League | Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA / .
Morata revolutionized Europe with Juventus. He returned to Real Madrid, was a substitute, but made a good scoring record. Chelsea bet on him. The season started well, but he lowered his level, he fought with Conte and was a regular on the bench.
5. Gonzalo Higuaín
Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt – UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Second Leg | TF-Images / .
Seeing Gonzalo Higuaín fail is normal. What is not so common is that the Pipita ends up with a bad brand. The Argentine forward played half a season at Chelsea and could only score 5 goals.
6. Hernán Crespo
Aston Villa v Chelsea | Stu Forster / .
The legend of Hernán Crespo in Argentina and Italy speaks for itself. Not so in England. The striker came to Chelsea to reign in all areas of the Premier League, but became small. Five years with the elastic blue, 20 goals and countless disappointments.
7. Andriy Shevchenko
Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers | Ryan Pierse / .
Andriy Shevchenko excited the entire Chelsea neighborhood. The Ukrainian striker came to Stamford Bridge as the hero of San Siro, one of the best strikers in Europe. He lowered his level a lot with the elastic of the blues. 9 goals in 48 league games.
8. Alexandre Pato
Aston Villa v Chelsea – Premier League | James Baylis – AMA / .
Alexandre Pato’s history with soccer is as rare as it is striking. The Brazilian has alternated great seasons with others in which he crawled across the field. He played the last when he signed for Chelsea.
9. Robinho
Bolton Wanderers v Manchester City – Premier League | Laurence Griffiths / .
Robinho was not yet a flop when he signed for Manchester City. The Brazilian had lost bellows at Real Madrid, but he still showed ways and had a good lineup. Etihad received it with great enthusiasm, but only scored 14 goals in two seasons.
10. Sergei Rebrov
Sergei Rebrov | Craig Prentis / .
Sergei Rebrov was Shevchenko’s partner at Dynamo Kiev. The pair of forwards scared the entire continent. Rebrov signed for Tottenham and failed to fit in. He went to West Ham and was even worse.