Great start for Gonzalo Fernández Castaño in the preview of the British Open

Gonzalo Fernández Castaño, today in the preview at St Annes Old Links.

Today, Tuesday, the final preview of the Open Championship in English lands. It is played in four different fields and three places are distributed in each of them. Gonzalo Fernandez Castaño he is the only Spanish representative. It is played over 36 holes and, for the moment, reached the equator of the qualifying, that is, after the first 18 holes, the Madrilenian is in full swing.

Gonzalo has delivered a 64-stroke card in the first round in St Annes Old Links, a par 72 of just under 7,000 yards. Right now, he would be classified for the Royal St George’s Open, as he is second to a stroke of Sam bairstow and, as we said, three are classified. The last time Gonzalo played a Grande was in 2014, the PGA Championship. He has been to the British six times.

The UK final preview this year is something different than usual. The problems generated by the pandemic, especially due to the difficulties to travel, has caused that many non-British players have given up playing this qualifier. It is the reason why Gonzalo, for example, is the only Spaniard in the four fields.

As soon as we finished the first 18 holes, Gonzalo pointed out that “I am very happy for the round, for hitting 64 strokes, but I know there is still a long way to go to finish the job. There are still 18 holes left, the wind is picking up and I’m not 25 anymore, so playing 36 holes in a row is a challenge.

The preview is played, as we noted, on four courses: St Annes Old Links, Prince’s, Hollinwell and West Lancashire. All 36 holes are played on the same day, so they are already playing the second round.

