Great spot planned for WWE Money in the Bank. It looks like WWE has shot a great spot in the Money in the Bank match that will air on Sunday.

Great spot planned for WWE Money in the Bank

It seems to have been recorded a great spot during this Sunday’s Money in the Bank match on the roof of the WWE office building.

There have been rumors that someone made a great spot during the match when they hit WWE’s rooftop in the Money In the Bank match. The person may not fall from the ceiling to the ground, but they could cause a competitor to fall from one of the various structures that were assembled on the ceiling, or edit the combat to make it look like someone fell from the top.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter it was noted that people with knowledge of recent recordings of Money In the Bank Ladder Match at WWE HQ have described Vince showing an unknown talent, who was supposed to fall from above, that the company had prepared the spot safely. Vince was also said to have demonstrated the spot.

As it was told, WWE recorded the MITB match a few weeks ago at the company’s headquarters in Stamford, CT.. Male and female bouts will air simultaneously, beginning in the first-floor lobby. The Superstars will then fight through the next three floors, reaching the roof. That is where the ring, stairs and briefcases will be. As seen in the video, there are various structures on the roof that could be used for a large spot.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.