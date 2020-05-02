Amnesia, Hitman, Kingdom Come or Mafia 3 can be enjoyed for free these coming days.

Weekend full of proposals to enjoy for free on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Developers and platforms make available to users a catalog of titles in which there is no shortage of terror, Formula 1 racing, action and infiltration, the medieval role or the battles in Japan Feudal to give several examples. As every Friday, it is time to review the highlights and free of the weekend.

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

How about we start the weekend with a little terror? And not with any game, but with one of the great exponents of the modern genre: Amnesia: The Dark Descent. The horror and survival adventure of Frictional Games, authors of the also formidable SOMA, which proposes us to explore a gloomy castle inhabited by creatures of nightmare.

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

An original independent proposal is the second gift from the Epic Games Store for these next few days. This is Crashlands, a “shameless” action-packed action RPG adventure starring a galactic trucker whose latest shipment is thwarted by an alien threat named Hewgodooko, leaving her stranded on an alien planet.

Type: Limited time trial

Have you still not fought to win the World Cup? F1 2019 is once again available for free enjoyment on Steam along with all the teams, drivers and the 21 official circuits of the 2019 season. A new occasion for you to demonstrate the Fernando Alonso that you carry inside and mark the fastest laps before A few months later, I arrived at the stores F1 2020, which presented its first video gameplay this week.

Type: Limited time trial

Paris, Sapienza, Marrakech, Bangkok, Colorado and Hokkaido await your visit with The First Season of Hitman, the action and infiltration video game by IO Interactive in which we have to commit a series of murders throughout the world. PS4 users will have the opportunity to enjoy the title for free for a few days and, if they are convinced, buy it with up to an 85% discount on its price.

Type: Limited time trial

Kingdom Come: Deliverance reopens the doors of its ambitious portrait of the Middle Ages in Central Europe through an open-world RPG adventure. This time it’s Xbox One users who have to avenge their parents’ deaths and fight off the invader by exploring pompous castles, lush forests, thriving villages, and other realistic settings in medieval Bohemia.

Type: Limited time trial

We love New Orleans, and being able to drive and walk through it, even for a violently charged revenge story. Mafia III will be available for a few days to play on Steam and Xbox Live, allowing users to meet Lincoln Clay, an orphan and Vietnam veteran determined to destroy the Italian mafia that annihilated his closest friends.

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

The road movies, or road movie, are already a genre in itself presenting some of the most interesting and entertaining stories we have seen on the big screen. In video games we have had some other case that is well worth knowing, and one of them is Runaway, which will take us to travel from coast to coast in the United States in a graphic point and click adventure.

Type: Limited time trial

tinyBuild has been able to design in recent years what may be the most feared neighbor in the world of video games, and which we will have the opportunity to face this weekend on Steam with Secret Neighbor, a suspense-filled multiplayer horror game in which a group of children try to rescue their friend who has fallen into the hands of this rival who, for greater challenge, is infiltrated among us.

Type: Limited time trial

Nostalgia for the first Sonic? In a tribute to the past and future of the saga, SEGA offered us a couple of years ago Sonic Mania, an adventure with the blue hedgehog that bet on retro graphics in a successful recovery of the 2D essence of Sonic. Xbox One players will now have a chance to rate themselves within the new Xbox Live Gold Free Game Days.

Type: Limited time trial

New ration of action, shooting, and teamwork await PC gamers with Squad, a tactical FPS that seeks to bridge the wide gap between arcade gameplay in shooter games and military simulation through large-scale, highly emphasized combat in large-scale coordination, strategy, and planning. You will be able to discover everything it offers during this weekend on Steam.

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

Just for a few more hours you can download Total War: SHOGUN 2, a must-have authentic for lovers of military strategy and the Feudal Japan that encourages us to lead large armies of samuris and fleets of warships in impressive battles in real time. Will you be able to conquer the country of the rising sun? Hurry up today is the last day to download the video game.

Type: Limited time trial

Not many weeks ago it has been available for Xbox One Yakuza 0, allowing to know a whole new community of players how Kazuma Kiryu gets into trouble when the collection of a simple debt goes wrong and the person he is pursuing is killed in Japan from 1988. Yakuza 0 is one of the best installments in the series thanks, among other reasons, to an argument that will catch you.

Repeat as free games

One more week, several video games that were announced weeks ago as free may be downloaded by their users:

