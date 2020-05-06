The actress Sara Sálamo has decided to declare war on the bullfighters, and after her ‘zasca’ on Cayetano Rivera, the actress has starred in astrong argumentthrough Twitter with Miguel Abellán.

“Whenignorance equals your arrogancethe result is a human being without values ​​and without empathy. There are times of abandoning parents and adopting dogs. By the way, how many brave bulls have you and your animalistic entourage saved from the slaughterhouse? Hypocrite “, Abellán answered sharply to the defense of Sálamo.

“Hello @miguelabellan, you are the only bullfighter with whom I have spoken face to face in my life. We were both respectful and we listened to each other (I see that you’ve already lost it). And you confessed the bullshit you do to the bull just before releasing it in the plaza. Do you remember? “, Sara replied, thus provoking the enormous anger of Miguel, who did not hesitate to dismiss her as a” liar “.” I publicly challenge you to say the ‘alleged tricks that are made’ and that you say that I told you . In addition to being a demagogue and a hypocrite, you are a liar. Puppeteer knew that you were, I see that you perfectly interpret the role of a liar too “, the bullfighter returned the thrust, using the controversial term of” Puppeteer “that VOX rescued to attack the artists of our country.

“By the way @miguelabellan I see that you also despise my sector. And you underestimate my work by calling us ‘puppeteers’. I hope that during the confinement you are being consistent and do not even think about watching series or movies. I swear to you that you torture yours,I have not seen a“the actress defended herself.

“I have never despisedno profession, Never. You want to turn what I have told you but you waste your time. If I despise lies and never people, I wish you, unlike you, the best in your life, personally and professionally. Many things differentiate us “, Miguel justified himself, nailing Sara Sálamo the flag on Twitter with his last response:” Well, dear Miguel, if that was your intention, you hide very well. Honestly, I think you wanted your minute of glory and you have stood up to the bitumen with so much lack of respect, humanity and spelling, “he says.

Without a doubt, a strong discussion that returns toface bullfighting loversand the animalists, this time with the faces of two well-known people from our country.

