Great premiere for ‘A quiet place 2’ on its first day on the billboard

Following a 15-month delay due to the pandemic, the Paramount Pictures film directed by John Krasinski, ‘A quiet place 2‘finally hit the US screens last night with an estimated $ 4.8 million gross. A start that we could classify as amazing, as the first installment in April 2018 raised $ 4.3 million at midnight on Thursday.

The sequel, which will arrive in our country on June 16, reunites Krasinski with his wife Emily Blunt. With a release on 3,700 theatrical screens and various Imax, Dolby and PLF theaters, the studio expects to exceed $ 30 million over the four-day holiday weekend of Fallen’s Day.

If we go back to the time of the pandemic, the most successful premiere was the movie Warner Bros. / HBO Max, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘in March of this year. This movie grossed $ 9.6 million on its first day, and $ 48.1 million during the five days it lasted that weekend.

Meanwhile, the Disney movie “Cruella” grossed $ 1.4 million in its opening Thursday night. The film, which is also available on Disney + through Premium Access, has reached 3,892 theaters during a weekend during which it is expected to raise $ 17 million.