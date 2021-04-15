04/15/2021 at 6:16 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Sevilla goalkeeper, Yassine bounou, downplayed the controversy surrounding his scuffle with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, in an interview for the Elbotola.com portal: “When the penalty came, I tried to distract him, but after the end of the game we shook hands. The great players leave their differences on the field and maintain a good relationship outside.”.

The Moroccan, who has a contract until 2024, reviewed the European elimination against Borussia Dortmund: “I think the game came under difficult circumstances, as we had played many games. And before the return match we face Barcelona. I think the result of the first leg made it all difficult. ” “It was a good experience that we will benefit from in the future.”, he sentenced.

The ex of the Girona is completing a great season and right now he is second in the Zamora Trophy, after Jan Oblak, with 19 goals conceded in 26 games: “Personally, I don’t focus on numbers. All I have in mind is to help my team and do my best to reach the goals scoreds. Then, automatically, comes the competition with the rest of the bases, before that I focus on serving the team. ”

Happy on his stage in Seville

Bono, who was on loan from the Girona club last season, He became part of the Sevilla squad in exchange for four million euros. After a difficult start, the goalkeeper has established himself as the starter of the team: “The player works all season and tries to improve his level. And when you have the opportunity, you try to do your best and keep up, but the final decision depends on the manager”.

Regarding the possibility of looking for a different challenge in another country and in another competition, the Sevilla player was clear: “All the major leagues are still a player’s dream, but at the moment I’m in Spain and I feel comfortable here. The Spanish League is very competitive and this is the most important thing a footballer is looking for”.