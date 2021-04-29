Great news for the Invincible series

Share

The great animated series Invincible, based on the comics by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), is undoubtedly the best of 2021.

Imagine that you put in a cocktail shaker Superman, Superboy, Spider-man, the Justice League, the ingenuity of Robert Kirkman and shake it strongly, the result is Invincible (Invincible) a series of Amazon Video very violent that you should definitely see.

“I am very grateful to Amazon for the support and dedication they have put behind Invincible.” Says Invincible comic co-creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman. “The comic is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory Walker and I grew up reading and loving, and it has been a rewarding journey to see our characters come alive again through the animated series. We are beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons. “

“Invincible is a culminating example of how a fresh and edgy approach to the superhero genre can resonate with audiences around the world and we are very pleased that this story is one of our first investments in the adult animation genre, the may he have achieved this success ”. Adds Vernon Sanders, co-director of television at Amazon Studios. “Robert Kirkman’s boundless storytelling, coupled with a world-class voice cast, met the wildest fan expectations and we’re thrilled to give them even more Invincible.”

What is the series about?

Invincible is about a world where superheroes exist, but the most powerful of all is Omni-Man, an alien with super strength, speed and flight ability. He is the protector of the Earth and lives happily with his wife and teenage son, whose powers have not yet been manifested. One day he gathers the most powerful team of heroes who are his mission companions and kills them all. This, added to the fact that he must train his son who is in high school, will lead to a lot of bloody adventures.

