Great model quality, Anastasia Karanicolaou launches her brand

Although, the beautiful American model and businesswoman Anastasia Karanicolauo always surprises in her daily posts in their social media officers, Today is no exception because, in addition to looking splendid in the published image, it has important news to give to all its fans.

What happened, was that, the beautiful best friend of Kylie jenner She took advantage of her fame and beauty to get a prestigious design house to want to collaborate with her and thus show off her talent for haute couture, in fact reviewing the publications of the fashion house that we mentioned we can see the great taste and passion they have in the business For the same novel designs that we have seen Kylie and her sisters wear for some months, this shows the quality of the garments that are manufactured there.

Stassie’s pride is so much that she couldn’t emotion to publish it on their respective official profile on Instagram, and give notice that their clothing designs will be available in the online store of the brand “Ego”, this line represents everything that the model likes to wear a garment, simplicity, elegance and of course a touch of coquetry and exotic details that reveal a little skin, very true to her style of dress, clearly.

We have even noticed that the pretty businesswoman I had already worked with them for some time, because in several of the images published in the profile of the fantastic store, Stassiebaby is seen as the protagonist of several Photo shoots, modeling shoes, accessories and clothing, we are not going to lie to you, everything looks sensational.

In this way, the charming young lady posed with what we believe, it is her favorite piece of this first collection that she launches, it is a beautiful orange dress with details that surely enchanted her millions of loyal followers on social networks, where she uploads her best entertainment pieces.

To begin, we have the bright color that totally attracts attention, a vibrant orange that is nothing short of neon, to this we have to add the great and super cute neckline, which is knotted like a halter at the neck and forms a drop at chest level.

Another charming detail is the cut at the waist, with a super cute knot that makes this area of ​​her sculptural silhouette stand out to the fullest, managing to capture the full attention of her fervent fans, and of course, also making the girls who still want to buy this splendid garment for casual events.

In addition, we cannot forget to mention the Chanel cut that outlines the shapely and beautiful legs of the beautiful blonde, at the same time that her prominent hips become the center of attention of the image, almost overshadowing her beautiful pair of charming and hypnotic blue eyes.

There is no doubt that this girl will always give something to talk about, and not precisely in a negative way because we have been aware of her and all the time she tries to overcome herself, as well as she always wants to stand out wherever she is.

His publication so far has managed to obtain more than 224 thousand little red hearts within the famous snapshot application, and an infinity of comments that wish him all the success in the world in this new endeavor.