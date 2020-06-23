WWE made many changes to the company’s backstage that are still ongoing. Paul Heyman’s departure means no one is around to care for his favorite superstars. One of the big concerns was the Zelina Vega faction, and with this came the question of, What will happen to Andrade and Angel Garza now?

Click here for our full coverage of this week’s WWE RAW.

Future of Ángel Garza y ​​Andrande in RAW

During the most recent edition of his Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE’s plan for Andrade and Ángel Garza is sound. Those two don’t have much to worry about. In fact, they could be about to win the tag team championship as part of those plans. This is what Meltzer said:

“Andrade and Garza are fine. I know they have long-term plans for them. So, they’re fine for now. Heron more than Andrade in the long run. In the short term, I think Garza and Andrade are likely destined for the tag team championship or at least a title fight. ”

Zelina Vega had to work hard to keep her clients together. All of that hard work could pay off soon enough, especially if they conquer the Red Label Tag Team Championship.

Paul Heyman’s departure means that Bruce Prichard has already taken care of both shows. Your changes may take some time to fit in. The continued push for Andrade and Garza appears to be something that McMahon will not be changing.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.