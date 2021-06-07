great impact on the UCM, first four minutes and new image

The number of Empire magazine that is launched this June, at the end of the week, evidently dedicates its space to talking about the series “Loki”. The series premieres this Wednesday, June 9. Only two days are left to enjoy Loki’s hour. Before we brought you the exclusive image of Shang-Chi that Empire has shared along with those statements talking about the inspirations for the action scenes of the film. The same thing happened with the Marvel series for the Disney + platform.

The medium has shared a new image of Loki, in which we can see the god of deception with Hunter B-15, together with new details. Here the statements come from Keivn Feige, president of Marvel Studios, emphasizing the importance that the series will have for the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, he goes on to say that it will have more impact than “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Scarlet Witch and Vision” had.

It’s tremendously important, ”says the president of Marvel Studios about the impact Loki will have on the MCU. It will perhaps have more of an impact on the MCU than any of the series thus far. What everyone thought about WandaVision, and it was more or less true, and Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which was more or less true, is even more true for Loki.

In other words, that first idea that we could have that it would be a series largely independent of the main events of the MCU, is wrong.

In addition, the president of Marvel Studios promises a great change after the end of the series, just as “WandaVision” left us Wanda as the Scarlet Witch, and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” left us Sam Wilson as Captain America.

You want to see, after six hours or so, the characters change and evolve, ”says Feige. We don’t do these series to not be radical, right?.

Without a doubt, these statements are very much in line with what the main writer of the series, Michael Waldron, said that the series would have many ramifications in the MCU.

First four minutes of Loki Episode 1

The promotion also leaves us the first four minutes of chapter 1 that will arrive this Wednesday, which we remember has a duration of 51 minutes.

Via information | Empire