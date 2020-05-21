Editorial: Technology / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage

Users of TV The Frame, of Samsung, they will have the opportunity to transform their room into a true art gallery. Through the “#StayAtHome With Arts” campaign, the company will make available for 30 days a carefully selected collection of impressionist works for consumers in Chile.

Thanks to the initiative, users¹ will have free access to 30 works by some of the world’s most renowned artists, such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Cezanne, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas and Édouard Manet. These pieces are typically available to subscribers of the Art Store, the exclusive online gallery with more than 1,200 works of art and 4K photos of the world’s top museums.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer this exclusive gallery, with works by such renowned artists, to users of The Frame in Latin America. They are consumers who love art and who, thanks to this initiative, will be able to enjoy a unique experience in the comfort of your home, “says Mario Laffitte, Vice President for Corporate Affairs and CRO of Latin America.

To get free access during the campaign period, just go to the Selected guide of Art store and select the StayAtHome With Arts campaign. The collection will be available for free in the period from May 15 to June 142.

¹ Campaign available for televisions from 2018. Users who purchase TV during the campaign period will also be able to access the selected works.

² At the end of the campaign, users do not need to cancel the subscription. If the client wishes, they can purchase a specific work or subscribe to the Art Store with unlimited monthly access.

