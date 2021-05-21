great Harley action sequence and promo arts

The promotional calendars of the films continue to leave us material. If a few days ago we would see images of “The Batman”, now we are going to “The Suicide Squad” / “The Suicide Squad”, one of the great movies of this summer, and that is also a DC movie. Leaked images from the film’s official 2022 calendar give us a glimpse of Task Force X, especially Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Along with this come some details of the film, revealed by director James Gunn himself. The first announcement of the film’s cast was accompanied by the warning “Do not get too fond of”, pointing to what we all have assimilated, which will death of several of the movie characters. Responding to a fan’s question as to whether the cast knew their characters weren’t going to live for the entire movie, Gunn said the answer was, in fact, yes. “Everyone who was going to be killed in The Suicide Squad knew it when they received the script. Or for new actors by being offered the role ”. If we read between the lines we can verify that it is encompassing both returning characters from David Ayer’s 2016 film, as well as new actors who have joined for this movie. Something certainly remarkable.

Added to this come other even more interesting statements, since the filmmaker has advanced a great action scene of Harley Quinn starring Margot Robbie. As part of the AP Summer Movies trailer, in which some directors share highlights from their project, Gunn specifically spoke of Robbie’s many talents (which apparently don’t include singing). The writer-director praised Robbie’s athleticism, which he said led him to write “The biggest action scene I’ve ever done” specifically for Robbie and Harley. Gunn said:

She can do anything. Or I thought I could do anything. And one day he had to sing and I said, ‘Okay, you can do everything but one thing.’ But she is a great actress. Embody the character. It is able to do the comedy. It is able to do the drama. And physically, it is a pure athlete and he is able to do these stunts in such a graceful, magnificent and beautiful way. So I wrote the biggest action scene I’ve ever done around Harley (Robbie’s character), and it was a lot of fun creating it at all levels, from working with stuntmen to working with her. They are probably the four minutes of film that I like the most of all the ones I have shot.

Returning to the filtered images that we leave you below, we can see the entire group of “heroes”, and especially Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who occupies a prominent place in most of the calendar illustrations, including that of the month of December. Idris Elba’s character, Bloodsport, also has a month for him, in addition to appearing alongside his fellow DC Extended Universe Peacemaker, Polka-Dot Man, Ratcatcher 2, and King Shark.

Anyone who was getting killed in The Suicide Squad knew it upon getting the script or for new actors upon being offered the role. #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/Y92JyLVyvN – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 19, 2021

“The Suicide Squad” marks the third time that Robbie plays Harley after his roles in “Suicide Squad” (2016) and “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn)” of 2020. Writer and director James Gunn He has already hinted that he and Robbie could reunite for another DCEU project in the future, which could mark the actor’s fourth return to the franchise.

Written and directed by James Gunn, “The Suicide Squad” stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. , Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker and Steve Agee, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid. The film hits theaters and at HBO Max on August 6.

Via information | AP News