Great goal Luke Shaw in the final of the Eurocup (VIDEO)

The Wembley Stadium, London, England, England He already wins it against the Italian National Team in the UEFA Euro 2021 Grand Final, thanks to a goal by Luke Shaw at minute 3, after a great play by the local team.

With all the power in front, England wove a great play to get ahead on the scoreboard just at minute 3, blowing up Wembley.

After a great backlash, a precise cross for Luke Shaw was finished off with a great volley that beat Donnaruma.

With this goal, Italy must begin to push to tie the game, while England will seek to defend and grow their advantage.

