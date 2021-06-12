in U.S.

Great goal by Lukaku with a special dedication to Eriksen: “Chris, I love you!”

Second day of matches at Euro 2020 and the dramatic and emotional moments went around the world. After resuscitation Christian eriksen, and subsequent stability in a medical center, Romelu lukaku scored a goal dedicated to his teammate at Inter Milan.

The world turned to prayers for the speedy recovery of the Danish team’s mixed midfielder, after fainting in the Euro Group B match against Finland. And the Belgian national team striker scored a special double.

Lukaku received a rebound inside the area, turned and nailed the first goal against Russia. He immediately went to celebrate it in front of a camera and released a special dedication: “Chris, Chris, I love you.” In Spanish: “Chris, stay strong, I love you.”

After Belgium’s 3-0 win over Russia, the forward said: “It was difficult for me to play today because my mind and heart were with Christian Eriksen. I was scared. Hope it’s okay now. My thoughts are with him, his wife and his children.

His short and emotional message for the Dane who plays alongside him at Inter Milan. Both come from winning Serie A in Italy led by Antonio Conte.

