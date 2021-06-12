Great goal by Lukaku with a special dedication to Eriksen: “Chris, I love you!”

Second day of matches at Euro 2020 and the dramatic and emotional moments went around the world. After resuscitation Christian eriksen, and subsequent stability in a medical center, Romelu lukaku scored a goal dedicated to his teammate at Inter Milan.

The world turned to prayers for the speedy recovery of the Danish team’s mixed midfielder, after fainting in the Euro Group B match against Finland. And the Belgian national team striker scored a special double.

Lukaku received a rebound inside the area, turned and nailed the first goal against Russia. He immediately went to celebrate it in front of a camera and released a special dedication: “Chris, Chris, I love you.” In Spanish: “Chris, stay strong, I love you.”

“Chris, Chris, I love you!” Romelu Lukaku has sent his best wishes to Christian Eriksen in the midfielder’s road to recovery. 💙 pic.twitter.com/L1AKjkbP1D – Everton Extra (@Everton_Extra) June 12, 2021

After Belgium’s 3-0 win over Russia, the forward said: “It was difficult for me to play today because my mind and heart were with Christian Eriksen. I was scared. Hope it’s okay now. My thoughts are with him, his wife and his children.

SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL ❤️ Romelu Lukaku’s goal and dedication to Eriksen 💪 “Chris, stay strong, I love you” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/w5t37NJhIU – Goal in Spanish (@Goal_en_espanol) June 12, 2021

His short and emotional message for the Dane who plays alongside him at Inter Milan. Both come from winning Serie A in Italy led by Antonio Conte.