Great game in the Euro! Germany thrashes Portugal: see here the goals



Andres Felipe Galindo Cortes June 19, 2021, 12:55 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring at the Allianz Arena. Germany tied and rallied.

A real match between Germany and Portugal is being played at the Allianz Arena, corresponding to the second day of group F of Euro 2021.

The emotions did not take long to arrive and thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo the scoring was opened in the city of Munich. In the 15th minute, after a counterattack play commanded by Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota assisted the Portuguese star, who defined freely and only had to push the ball to the back of the net.

However, minutes later, Germany reacted and in minute 35 equalized the match after a play by Robin Gosens that ended with an own goal by Rúben Dias.

Low’s men continued their onslaught and four minutes later took the lead, Raphaël Guerreiro tried to clear a center with power from Joshua Kimmich, but ended up getting the ball into his own goal.

In the second half, the Bavarians did not take their foot off the accelerator and with Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens (figure) they went from tracing the match to thrashing Portugal.

In the 67th minute, Portugal discounted the score and with Diogo Jota put it 4-2 on the board. The Liverpool winger pushed the ball into the back of the net after the assistance of Cristiano Ronaldo on a quiet ball play.

See here the goals

Germany 0-1 Portugal

Germany 1-1 Portugal

Germany 2-1 Portugal

Germany 3-1 Portugal

Germany 4-1 Portugal

Germany 4-2 Portugal