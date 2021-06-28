Great fire breaks out in central London; rule out terrorism

LONDON.

A great fire, from which a dense smoke, declared this Monday near a central train station Y subway from London what had to be evacuated, causing the intervention of a hundred firementhe rescue services reported.

The incident is not considered terrorist in nature, “said London police, who had to close several streets to traffic.

Three commercial premises located under the tracks of the station from Elephant and Castle burned, as well as three cars parked nearby and a phone booth, firefighters reported on Twitter.

They also asked the public to avoid the area and close the windows.

So far no affected people have been reported.

Among the videos retweeted by firefighters in the British capital, one showed an impressive explosion under the arches of the viaduct.

The transport police reported that the station had been evacuated and trains did not stop there.

jrr