A group of archaeologists found 30 smelting furnaces from the 15th century, remains of tools, eight room enclosures and decorative elements thate belonged to populations prior to Spanish colonization.

The discovery happened at Quillay, an archaeological site located in the central area of ​​Catamarca, about 40 kilometers north of the city of Belén, and It is an Inca settlement of limited dimensions, prepared to house specialized workers in mineral smelting for limited periods of time.

This study allowed to recompose the map of metallurgical production and mining exploitation in mines located to the west of the province, based mainly on the extraction of copper and tin for the production of bronze, which is the mixture of both.

Dr. Marco Antonio Giovannetti, Conicet researcher, assured that “from the excavations carried out in these ovens, a technology that was not known until then was registered for what would be the primary extraction of copper in the Inca empire ”.

Quillay Archaeological Center

“The metals were then transferred to other locations to make different objects that were distributed and exchanged such as axes, ceremonial knives, instruments such as chisels and ornaments such as pendants or earrings “, he detailed.

According to Infobae published, the expert also explained that these ovens consisted of two chambers, “what made possible that the pieces of rock extracted from the mines were pulverized, they were ground in this place and then they were placed and melted in a superior chamber ”.

In the lower chamber the fuel was placed, the fire was lit and, through channels, the molten material flowed, falling through holes that connected both chambers, and was then collected with tools designed by the residents.

Although the Inca settlement had its nucleus in Peru, This empire extended from southern Colombia to Chile and, particularly in Argentina, it occupied the provinces of Jujuy, Salta, Catamarca, Tucumán, La Rioja, San Juan and Mendoza and according to recent discoveries, it also occupied part of Santiago del Estero.

