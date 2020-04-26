With summer holidays just around the corner – whatever this year may bring us – this may be a good time to expand the technical equipment with which to capture our best moments. And from El Corte Inglés they offer us one of the best opportunities to get the top of the famous GoPro firm with a great discount.

Only for a time, the GoPRO Hero 8 Black can be obtained with a 23% discount, one of the largest sales in the history of this model, which allows us to get hold of it for 100 euros less than usual.

Get the GoPRO Hero 8 Black with 100 euros discount

The GoPro Hero 8 Black has already become one of the most popular and highest rated GoPro models for be one of the most versatile cameras never created by the brand. Its compact format has evolved, so that it is even more comfortable to carry on top than previous generations, in addition to allow changing media in seconds, without the need for a housing. In addition, it is a “modular” camera that allows it to expand its capabilities through various attachable accessories, and its body is water resistant to a depth of 10 meters.

Regarding its functions, the possibility of record 4K video at 60 FPSas well as 2.7K resolution at a rate of 120 FPS, or Full HD at 240 FPS. All this accompanied by the stabilization system HyperSmooth 2.0.

GoPro Hero 8 Black

Specifications

Dimensions66.3 x 48.6 x 28.4 mm

Battery 1,220 mAh

2 inch touch screen

ConnectivityWifi and Bluetooth | GPS Compatible | Connection to the GoPro application



12 MP camera with SuperPhoto and enhanced HDR

4K Video 60 Wide Angle, 2.7K 120 Wide Angle, 1080p 240 Wide Angle

Audio 3.5mm Microphone Audio In with Multimedia Accessory for HERO8 Black or Pro Adapter (Sold Separately) | RAW audio capture (.wav format)

Others Integrated Support, HyperSmooth 2.0 Video Stabilization, LiveBurst, SuperPhoto, and Enhanced HDR, Night Sequence Video, Digital Lenses (SuperView, Wide Angle, Linear, Narrow), Live Streaming in 1080p, Voice Activation and Control, Presets and Accesses Direct on-screen, Touch Zoom, Rugged and waterproof to 10m, Detection of faces, smiles, flickers and scenes, Exposure control, Chip GP1, Protune

Of course, it also allows capture high-quality images at 12 megapixels, in addition to including the option of taking night shots and photos in RAW for better subsequent editing.

As in previous editions, the GoPro Hero 8 Black allows control from the mobile through the official GoPro app. It is also convenient to comment that this model is compatible with GoPro7 * accessories, so you can use those supports and accessories that you already have from the previous generation.

Normally, this model is priced at 429 euros in the official GoPro store and in other usual stores. However, for a limited time it will be possible to get hold of it with 100 euros discount, which leave the GoPro Hero 8 Black at an unbeatable price of 329 euros.

